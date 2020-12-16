0
Wednesday 16 December 2020 - 01:22

Senior MP Warns of US-Arab Plot to Disintegrate Iraq

Story Code : 904017
Senior MP Warns of US-Arab Plot to Disintegrate Iraq
“The US, certain Persian Gulf littoral states and the Iraqi politicians who are in contact with them want to revive the plan to divide Iraq into three small countries,” Karim Aliwi al-Mohammadawi told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website on Tuesday.

He added that secret moves and calls have been made in and outside Iraq to revive the idea of creating several states in Iraq with the aim of facilitation of tribalism and terrorism.

Al-Mohammadawi, meantime, underlined that the nationalist Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish groups are opposed to the disintegration of Iraq into three small countries and dismiss implementation of the US plots in the country.

In relevant remarks in 2019, Hunain al-Qaddo, the representative of al-Bana coalition in the Iraqi parliament, had warned that the White House is after disintegrating Iraq with arming the tribes of the Arab country in Western regions bordered with Syria.

“Iraq does not need US arming its tribes in al-Anbar Governorate, and this move of Washington is just aimed at disintegrating the [Arab] country,” he said in an interview with Baghdad al-Youm, an Iraqi news outlet, at the time.

“The Iraqi government is stronger than ever. We neither need the arming of tribes outside the framework of the establishment, nor entering the country into an arms anarchy,” the Iraqi lawmaker underscored.

“What we need is to arm Iraqi security forces with advanced weapons and equipment,” he said, commenting on why some figures have called on the US-led coalition to arm tribes.

The tribal leaders in al-Anbar province had earlier revealed that the US has increased its attempts to arm the Iraqi tribes under the pretext of preparing them for fight against terrorism.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
15 December 2020
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
15 December 2020
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
15 December 2020
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
14 December 2020
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020