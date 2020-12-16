Daughter of Martyr Suleimani to RT: Thousands of General’s Successors Will Continue His Fight
Story Code : 904020
Hajj Qassem was martyred alongside Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force, in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.
Zeinab Suleimani narrated how she received the report of her father’s martyrdom, stressing that General Suleimani was the savior who helped several countries against the terrorist enemies.
Three weeks after the general’s martyrdom, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received Zeinab Suleimani, who appeared listening to his eminence with full attention.