0
Wednesday 16 December 2020 - 02:05

Daughter of Martyr Suleimani to RT: Thousands of General’s Successors Will Continue His Fight

Story Code : 904020
Daughter of Martyr Suleimani to RT: Thousands of General’s Successors Will Continue His Fight
Hajj Qassem was martyred alongside Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force, in a drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump on Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Zeinab Suleimani narrated how she received the report of her father’s martyrdom, stressing that General Suleimani was the savior who helped several countries against the terrorist enemies.

Three weeks after the general’s martyrdom, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received Zeinab Suleimani, who appeared listening to his eminence with full attention.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
15 December 2020
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
15 December 2020
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
15 December 2020
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
14 December 2020
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020