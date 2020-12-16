0
Wednesday 16 December 2020 - 07:03

Iranian Deputy FM Denies Rumor on Meeting with Biden’s Envoy

Story Code : 904077
Providing details of his recent trip to the Sultanate of Oman, Araqchi said on Tuesday that the stories about a meeting with the representative of Biden in Muscat re nothing but fantasy.

“The story makers talking about imaginary meetings seem to have no proper understanding of the current conditions,” he added.

Araqchi said he arrived in Oman on Monday for a 4-hour visit in order to take part in the 7th meeting of Iran-Oman Committee of Strategic Consultations.

“I arrived (in Muscat) at 8 am and met with Omani Foreign Minister Mr. Badr Al Busaidi at 9 am. The Strategic Consultations Committee began at 10 until 12:30 and signing of a memorandum of understanding. Flight to Shiraz with Taban Airline at 13 and then to Tehran,” the deputy minister added.

Describing the visit as “intensive and very fruitful”, Araqchi said Iran’s relations with Oman among the Persian Gulf states have been always of special significance.
