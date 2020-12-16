0
Wednesday 16 December 2020 - 07:05

Trump Aide O'Brien Cuts Europe Trip Short to Deal with Cyber Hack

Story Code : 904078
Trump Aide O
The sweeping attacks prompted the US Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses to scramble to investigate and respond to the hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government.

O’Brien “is holding NSC meetings tonight and tomorrow morning and will convene a high-level interagency meeting this week,” National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said.

A bipartisan group of US senators, including the top Republican and Democratic members of the Senate commerce panel, wrote a letter to the directors of the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency requesting a report about the extent of the attacks.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Sunday that hackers backed by a foreign government had been monitoring internal email traffic at the US Treasury Department and the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy.

Technology company SolarWinds, which was the key steppingstone used by the hackers, said up to 18,000 of its customers had downloaded a compromised software update that allowed hackers to spy unnoticed on businesses and agencies for almost nine months.

In their letter, the senators asked for, among other things, a list of all federal agencies that are customers of SolarWinds, the categories and quantities of data that were susceptible to hacking, and any confirmed cases of unauthorized access.

The letter was signed by Republican Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Commerce Committee; Senator Maria Cantwell, the committee’s top Democrat; and four other senators.

O’Brien had visited Israel and France on his trip but canceled stops in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Britain. A source familiar with O’Brien’s plans said he was now scheduled to return to Europe on Saturday.

During his visits, O’Brien had met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and French President Emmanuel Macron, the source said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
16 December 2020
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
16 December 2020
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
16 December 2020
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
15 December 2020
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
15 December 2020
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
15 December 2020
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
15 December 2020
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
14 December 2020
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020