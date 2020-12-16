0
Wednesday 16 December 2020 - 11:56

Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named

Story Code : 904128
Chris Moraitis, the current secretary of the Attorney-General's Department, will be director-general of the Office of the Special Investigator, Australian Associated Press reported.

The role of the special investigator will be filled by former Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions Mark Weinberg.

Former Queensland Police Service deputy commissioner Ross Barnett will be director of investigations.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said the office would start work on January 4.

"The task for these eminent appointees will be challenging and, as the prime minister has noted, difficult for Australia," Dutton said in a statement.

"They bring a wealth of experience to the very important work this office will do."

Justice Paul Brereton, who led a four-year investigation into the allegations, has recommended 19 serving and former ADF members be prosecuted for 39 unlawful killings and the torture of two prisoners.
