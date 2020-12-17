0
Thursday 17 December 2020 - 12:25

Lebanon: US Ambassador Calls off Visit to Sidon Municipality over Protests

Story Code : 904349
A group of protesters staged a sit-in in the main city’s Nejmeh square, opposite the municipality building and chanted slogans against the US policies.

NNA said the protesters were groups from the Nasserite Popular Organization, the Democratic Party, the Communist Party, the Arab National Youth, in addition to leftist groups, and a number of the Sidon movement groups.

The Ambassador later headed to Majdalyoun where she met MP Bahia Hariri. She also visited the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Sidon and the South.
