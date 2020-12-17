Saudi Newspaper Turns Mouthpiece for ‘Israeli’ War Minister

Islam Times - One more time, the Saudi regime shows how cozy it is with the Zionist occupation entity.

In the latest blatant show of warming ties, a Saudi newspaper didn’t only open its space for the ‘Israeli’ war minister to express his opinion, but was also content with his comments regarding the holy city of al-Quds, and so was the entire regime.‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz claimed in an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Asharq al-Awsat Newspaper that the holy city of al-Quds is a “spacious city that is full of sites which are sacred for all" and as such, could have enough room for a Palestinian capital.”In an interview published Thursday, Gantz was ‘generous’ to tell the Saudi paper that “Palestinians do have a right for independence and for having their own capital.”Nevertheless, he also stressed that the city must remain undivided."The push for normalization within the Arab world is a great and real opportunity," he said.The alternate PM also revealed that he had already been to a majority of Arab states with clandestine visits as part of his military service and said he would love to go on an official tour.Gantz further claimed that “Iran posed a threat for both ‘Israel’ and Arab states.”While the Zionist regime claims that occupied al-Quds as its one and undivided capital, the holy city has long been and will ever remain the ancient and original capital of Palestine before and after the occupation entity has happened to exist on the Palestinian land.