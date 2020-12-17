0
Thursday 17 December 2020 - 22:21

West's Sanctions on Syria Violate UN Resolution: Lavrov

Story Code : 904447
Lavrov made the comments during a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal al-Mekdad, in Moscow Thursday as he reiterated Moscow’s firm stance regarding preserving Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Lavrov once again asserted that only the Syrians have the right to self-determination, Syria's official news agency SANA reported.

The European Union (EU) has imposed several rounds of sanctions against the Arab country, the first of which came in May 2011. They include travel bans, asset freezes, and measures targeting operations like oil imports, certain investments as well as technology transfer.

The bloc claims the measures are designed to avoid hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid. However, Damascus stresses that these unilateral are, among others, hampering the government’s efforts to import medicine and other medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Syria.

The US, for its part, has imposed rounds of crippling sanctions against Syria. Parts of the sanctions have been imposed under the so-called Caesar Act, an American piece of legislation that alleges to support the Syrian people by protecting them against the Syrian administration’s way of governance.

Syrians have repeatedly condemned the Caesar Act as a harsh measure against the Arab nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Russian foreign minister said that a comprehensive agreement on economic cooperation between the two countries is to be initialized soon.

He added that during the past couple of days Moscow has adopted a set of resolutions on supporting the reconstruction of the Arab country.

Mekdad: US trying to destroy Syria

The top Syrian diplomat, for his part, said both the biggest interest of the United States is to try to destroy Syria. 

Mekdad added that in addition to plotting to destroy Syria, the outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump had worked to destroy international stability as well, particularly through its withdrawal from a number of international conventions and agreements.

Syrian foreign minister said his country and Russia have agreed on expanding their relations in a way that would foil the impacts of the illegitimate sanctions.

Mekdad also said Damascus and Moscow are fighting against the terrorism that has endangered the entire humanity.

The Syrian foreign minister added that the West’s refusal to participate in the war-ravaged Arab country's reconstruction conveys a clear message to foreign-backed terrorists to continue their crimes.

He said Trump’s proclamation about Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and clearly violates the international legitimacy resolutions.
