0
Thursday 17 December 2020 - 22:25

Iran Not to Bear All Costs of JCPOA Implementation: Araqchi

Story Code : 904449
Iran Not to Bear All Costs of JCPOA Implementation: Araqchi
Joint Commission of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program at the level of political directors was held via video conference.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi headed the Iranian delegation.

Noting that the European sides always only call on Iran to exercise restraint in the face of all illegal and hostile behavior, he said Iran cannot bear all the costs of JCPOA implementation and the illegal behavior of other countries.

He went on to say that the Iranian government is committed to the implementation of the resolutions of the parliament.

“The three European countries must not expect the Iranian government to ignore the principles of democracy and not to implement a law passed by the parliament.”

Criticizing the recent positions of the three European governments, he also noted that three European governments condemned the legal punishment of a criminal instead of condemning the savage assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist.

He also voiced Iran’s readiness to resume its JCPOA commitment if the US returns to the deal.

Relatively, the secretary-general of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid also issued a statement noting that all JCPOA participants discussed the necessary measures for safeguarding and implementing the Nuclear Deal in the meeting.
Related Stories
Iran will regroup expert-level nuclear negotiators: Araqchi
Islam Times - A senior Iranian nuclear negotiator says more experts will join the upcoming negotiations with six major world powers on the final step in the implementation of the Geneva ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
17 December 2020
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
17 December 2020
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
17 December 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
16 December 2020
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
16 December 2020
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
16 December 2020
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
16 December 2020
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
15 December 2020
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
15 December 2020
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
15 December 2020
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
15 December 2020
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
14 December 2020