Iran Not to Bear All Costs of JCPOA Implementation: Araqchi

Joint Commission of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program at the level of political directors was held via video conference.Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi headed the Iranian delegation.Noting that the European sides always only call on Iran to exercise restraint in the face of all illegal and hostile behavior, he said Iran cannot bear all the costs of JCPOA implementation and the illegal behavior of other countries.He went on to say that the Iranian government is committed to the implementation of the resolutions of the parliament.“The three European countries must not expect the Iranian government to ignore the principles of democracy and not to implement a law passed by the parliament.”Criticizing the recent positions of the three European governments, he also noted that three European governments condemned the legal punishment of a criminal instead of condemning the savage assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist.He also voiced Iran’s readiness to resume its JCPOA commitment if the US returns to the deal.Relatively, the secretary-general of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid also issued a statement noting that all JCPOA participants discussed the necessary measures for safeguarding and implementing the Nuclear Deal in the meeting.