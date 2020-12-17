0
Thursday 17 December 2020 - 23:48

Ethnic Armenians Accuse Azeri Forces of Taking Troops Prisoner

Story Code : 904455
Ethnic Armenians Accuse Azeri Forces of Taking Troops Prisoner
The Russian-brokered deal halted a six-week conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the region and its surrounding areas, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan, Al-Jazeera reported.

Moscow has deployed peacekeepers to police the ceasefire, but skirmishes broke out on Sunday, which Azerbaijan and Armenia each blamed on one another.

Four Azeri troops were reported killed in the fighting and six ethnic Armenians wounded.

In a new setback on Wednesday, Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defence Ministry said it had lost contact with several military positions late on Tuesday in areas that were supposed to remain under its control according to the November 10 ceasefire deal.

There was no comment by Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry.

Nagorno-Karabakh’s Defense Ministry added it had failed to locate the troops despite carrying out search operations through the night.

Hours later, regional head Arayik Harutyunyan stated the troops had been captured and accused Azerbaijan of a “provocation”.

“Several dozen servicemen were taken hostage by Azeri forces in the direction of Ktsaberd village, and the defence ministry is currently trying to figure out all the circumstances,” Harutyunyan said in a pre-written speech posted on his Facebook page.

Later, Armenia’s Defence Ministry announced Russian peacekeepers had helped lead a number of Armenian troops out after they had been encircled by Azeri forces, The Interfax news agency reported.

It was not immediately clear if they were the same troops who had been reported captured.

Armenia and Azerbaijan announced earlier this week they had started swapping prisoners captured during the conflict that erupted at the end of September and claimed at least 5,000 lives, including civilians.

Separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh claimed independence in a 1990s war that left approximately 30,000 people dead. No country, including Armenia, has recognised their claim to autonomy.

France, Russia and the United States brokered a ceasefire in 1994 but failed to bring about a lasting political resolution to the territorial impasse.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
17 December 2020
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
17 December 2020
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
17 December 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
16 December 2020
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
16 December 2020
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
16 December 2020
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
16 December 2020
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
15 December 2020
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
15 December 2020
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
15 December 2020
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
15 December 2020
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
14 December 2020