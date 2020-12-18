0
Friday 18 December 2020 - 06:25

Envoy Underlines US Prosecution for Continued Siege on Yemen

"Continued siege against the Yemeni people by the US-led aggressors is a war crime," Irlou wrote on his twitter page.

He added that under the international law and human rights regulations, the US action must be prosecuted.

"Silence of the nations against this cruel siege against the Yemeni people will not continue," Irlou said.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, backed by the US, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former fugitive President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crush the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives for over the past five years.

The Ansarullah movement, backed by Armed Forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of their deadly campaign.
