Biden Adviser Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Islam Times - One of US President-elect Joe Biden's closest advisers tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, according to his transition team.

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is set to resign from the US Congress to join the incoming Biden administration as a senior adviser, tested positive two days after traveling to Atlanta to attend a campaign rally that Biden headlined for Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, Biden transition spokesperson Kate Bedingfield said in a statement.Bedingfield said Richmond was not in close contact with Biden, Ossoff or Warnock, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She added that Biden underwent COVID-19 testing on Thursday, and the virus was not detected.Biden has stayed close to home since last month's election, and the rally marked just the second time since Election Day that he's left his home state of Delaware.Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams and US Rep.-elect Nikema Williams also attended the rally but did not come in CDC-defined close contact with Richmond, either, Bedingfield said.Richmond, 47, first began experiencing symptoms on Wednesday, the transition said.He was a key figure in helping Biden leverage his own long-standing relationships with Congressional Black Caucus members.