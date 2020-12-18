0
Friday 18 December 2020 - 09:50

Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat

Story Code : 904533
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
They discussed the US-Saudi bilateral ties as well as regional developments and security.

According to the White House statement, Trump thanked King Salman for his leadership and "expressed his optimism toward resolving the Gulf Rift."

Earlier, US media reported that the Trump administration was pushing for a quick resolution to the row between Saudi Arabia and its allies and Qatar.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt claimed that the tiny state is ‘supporting terrorism’ and cut their ties with Doha, imposing an embargo on it.

Qatar, for its part, has denied the charges.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
18 December 2020
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
18 December 2020
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
18 December 2020
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
17 December 2020
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
17 December 2020
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
17 December 2020
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
17 December 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
16 December 2020
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
16 December 2020
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
16 December 2020
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
16 December 2020
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
15 December 2020