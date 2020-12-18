Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud spoke over the phone on Thursday, the White House said in a statement.

They discussed the US-Saudi bilateral ties as well as regional developments and security.According to the White House statement, Trump thanked King Salman for his leadership and "expressed his optimism toward resolving the Gulf Rift."Earlier, US media reported that the Trump administration was pushing for a quick resolution to the row between Saudi Arabia and its allies and Qatar.In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt claimed that the tiny state is ‘supporting terrorism’ and cut their ties with Doha, imposing an embargo on it.Qatar, for its part, has denied the charges.