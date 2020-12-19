0
Saturday 19 December 2020 - 04:17

Bombs Kill 3 Egyptian Security Forces in Sinai

Story Code : 904657
Bombs Kill 3 Egyptian Security Forces in Sinai
The bombs went off near separate checkpoints in the town of Sheikh Zuweid late Thursday, said two security officials and a medical official, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The officials didn’t say who was responsible for the attacks and no one immediately claimed responsibility. But Egypt has been battling a Daesh-led [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] insurgency in the Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew the country’s president in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians.

The first explosion Thursday night left one dead and seven wounded, while the second killed two and wounded three, the officials said. The casualties were transferred to El-Arish military hospital.

Also on Thursday, the Egyptian military carried out a series of raids in the same town killing four militants, officials said. It wasn’t clear if the raids took place before or after the bombings.

The conflict in Sinai has largely taken place out of public view, with journalists and outside observers barred from the area. The fighting has so far not expanded into the southern end of the peninsula, where popular Red Sea tourist resorts are located.

In February 2018, the military launched a massive operation in Sinai that also encompassed parts of the Nile Delta and deserts along the country’s western border with Libya. Since then, the pace of Daesh attacks in Sinai’s north has diminished.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
18 December 2020
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
18 December 2020
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
18 December 2020
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
17 December 2020
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
17 December 2020
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
17 December 2020
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
17 December 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
16 December 2020
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
EU Chief: Progress on Brexit, Coming Days will be Critical
16 December 2020
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
Afghan War Crimes Investigation Team Named
16 December 2020
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
Indonesia Dismisses Possibility of Normalization with Israel
16 December 2020
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
15 December 2020