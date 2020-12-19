Former Trump Adviser Says POTUS Could Use Troops to Force Election Redos in Swing States

Islam Times - Former National Security Adviser to US President Donald Trump, General Michael Flynn suggested in an interview with Newsmax that the president could utilize his powers to invoke martial law and use the country's military in order to force several battleground states into conducting a do-over presidential election.

Flynn argued that such a move might be necessary for the US to move on after such an "unsatisfactory" election."There is no way in the world we are going to be able to move forward as a nation […] Within the swing states, if [Trump] wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states", he stated.The former Trump adviser noted that using martial law would not be "unprecedented", recalling that it had been imposed 64 times in the past, on various occasions: from earthquakes and fires to major civil unrest.However, on none of these occasions was martial law or the military used to force a redo election. In addition, legal scholars still argue if a do-over is even possible for the presidential elections with no precedent in US history for such a procedure.In addition to using martial law, Flynn strongly suggested that Trump should use his authority to seize all voting machines from the swing states, referring to a glitch found in Dominion Voting Systems equipment by the Michigan GOP.