Saturday 19 December 2020 - 11:01

Rockets Hit Bagram Airport, Largest US Base in Afghanistan

Rockets Hit Bagram Airport, Largest US Base in Afghanistan
Wahida Shahkar told Afghan media that on Saturday, some 12 rockets had been planted in a vehicle, five of which had been fired at Bagram Airport in Parwan province.

The remaining seven rockets had fallen into the hands of Afghan security forces before being fired, she added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack, but in recent days the US military has launched airstrikes in Kandahar against the Taliban.

Taliban also warned that they would retaliate such a move if US airstrikes continued.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.
