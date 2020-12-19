Rockets Hit Bagram Airport, Largest US Base in Afghanistan

Islam Times - The Speaker of the governor of Parwan province of Afghanistan said that Bagram airport, the largest US military base in the country, was targeted by rockets for the first time since the signing of an agreement with the US.

Wahida Shahkar told Afghan media that on Saturday, some 12 rockets had been planted in a vehicle, five of which had been fired at Bagram Airport in Parwan province.The remaining seven rockets had fallen into the hands of Afghan security forces before being fired, she added.No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack, but in recent days the US military has launched airstrikes in Kandahar against the Taliban.Taliban also warned that they would retaliate such a move if US airstrikes continued.No casualties or damage have been reported so far.