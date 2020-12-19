0
Saturday 19 December 2020 - 12:48

Iraqi Army Thwarts Daesh Attacks on Security Bases

Daesh terrorists attacked military bases on the eastern axis of Diyala to take control of a number of Iraqi army security bases in this province, al-Masalah reported.

According to the report, Daesh terrorists' attempt to seize military and security headquarters was met with a timely reaction by the Iraqi army. After the timely presence of Iraqi forces, Daesh terrorists fled east of Diyala.

Iraqi security sources said that the situation in the eastern axis of Diyala province is currently under control.

Iraqi forces recently struck the remnants of Daesh terrorists in Kirkuk province. The Iraqi army identified and arrested a Daesh commander during the operation. The detained commander has been involved in many terrorist operations.

Meanwhile, the forces launched another operation in the city of Sinjar in northern Iraq. During the operation, they were able to identify some of the hideouts of Daesh remnants.

During the operation, some weapons belonging to Daesh were seized.

Previously, Yehya Rasool, a spokesman for the Iraqi military announced that more than 40 Takfiri elements were killed and dozens more were injured during the operation in Mosul.

In late 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh, but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against Daesh members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.
