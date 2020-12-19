China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal

Islam Times - China does not support any renegotiation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, the director-general of the department of arms control in China’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Iran has made it explicitly clear that once the US returns to the JCPOA and lifts all the sanctions they are ready to reverse all the steps they have taken, to reduce their commitment,” Fu Cong told CGTN, referring to the official name of the nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).“I think that is a major indication on the part of Iran and we have no reason to doubt that, because before the US withdrew from the agreement Iran was exemplary in its implementation of the agreement.”During the recent interview, Fu said the key to unlocking the current situation surrounding the Iranian nuclear issue is the US return to the JCPOA commitments.“We believe that the key to breaking this stalemate is for the U.S to return to the JCPOA,” he remarked.“Of course, by that we mean that the US comes back to its commitments under the JCPOA and lifts all the sanctions related to the JCPOA, both on Iran and third-party entities and individuals.”“And, of course, on that basis, Iran should also come back to full compliance with the JCPOA. That’s our view. And I would say that is a unanimous view of all the participants to the JCPOA,” he added.Iranian officials have repeatedly voiced opposition to any renegotiations on the JCPOA, saying that the deal had once been negotiated and is no longer renegotiable.