Top Israeli Rabbi Visits UAE, Inaugurates Jewish School

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Chief Sephardic rabbi visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the first trip by Israeli senior religious leader to an Arab state.

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef’s itinerary included inaugurating a Jewish day school in Dubai and naming a local chief rabbi, Israeli media outlets reported on Friday.The rabbi joined over 50,000 Israelis who have already traveled to the Gulf kingdom since commercial flights connected the two sides. The Zionist entity and the UAE also reached an agreement on visa waivers.Dubai’s Jewish community center has reportedly increased its staff sixfold, from five to some 30 employees, and about 150 restaurants started serving kosher dishes.Israel and the UAE normalized the ties earlier this year as part of a US-brokered deal that also included Bahrain. The so-called Abraham Accords have paid the way for Israeli subsequent normalization agreements with Sudan and Morocco.