0
Sunday 20 December 2020 - 01:25

Top Israeli Rabbi Visits UAE, Inaugurates Jewish School

Story Code : 904872
Top Israeli Rabbi Visits UAE, Inaugurates Jewish School
Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef’s itinerary included inaugurating a Jewish day school in Dubai and naming a local chief rabbi, Israeli media outlets reported on Friday.

The rabbi joined over 50,000 Israelis who have already traveled to the Gulf kingdom since commercial flights connected the two sides. The Zionist entity and the UAE also reached an agreement on visa waivers.

Dubai’s Jewish community center has reportedly increased its staff sixfold, from five to some 30 employees, and about 150 restaurants started serving kosher dishes.

Israel and the UAE normalized the ties earlier this year as part of a US-brokered deal that also included Bahrain. The so-called Abraham Accords have paid the way for Israeli subsequent normalization agreements with Sudan and Morocco.
Comment


Featured Stories
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
19 December 2020
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
19 December 2020
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
19 December 2020
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
18 December 2020
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
18 December 2020
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
18 December 2020
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
18 December 2020
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
17 December 2020
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
One Third Of ‘Israeli’ Youths Avoid Military Service Citing Mental Health Problems
17 December 2020
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
France’s Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19
17 December 2020
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
US Blacklists Chinese, UAE-Based Companies over Sale of Iranian Petrochemicals
17 December 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
Ayatollah Khamenei: Avenging Murder of General Soleimani Will Certainly Happen at the Right Time
16 December 2020