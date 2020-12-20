0
Sunday 20 December 2020 - 01:30

487 Afghan Civilians Dead from Taliban Attacks in 3 Months

“Over the past three months, the Taliban have killed 487 of our civilians and injured 1,049 others through 35 suicide attacks and 507 bomb blasts,” he said in a statement.

The ministry spokesman accused the Taliban of committing war crimes by attacking civilians.

“The killing of civilians is a war crime and can never be justified,” he added.

The continued violence in Afghanistan is taking place as both the government and the Taliban hold peace negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha, Tolo news reported.

As peace talks began, violence in Afghanistan escalated in such a way that United Nations, NATO and the Afghan government have criticized the escalation of violence in the country.

The UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan said that violence in Afghanistan was a matter of concern and that the issue of ceasefire should be a priority in the second round of peace talks.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the figures provided by the Afghan Interior Ministry.
