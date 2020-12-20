0
Sunday 20 December 2020 - 02:28

Kremlin: Russia, Its Vaccine ‘Unpopular’ in West Due to Unfair Competition

Story Code : 904881
Kremlin: Russia, Its Vaccine ‘Unpopular’ in West Due to Unfair Competition
"Russia is not popular in the West in general. Not because it is bad, but because it is becoming too good," Peskov said, adding, "It is very simple: this is competition, not always fair," he added.

On August 11, Russia was the first in the world to register a vaccine against coronavirus named Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Later, another Russian vaccine was registered, developed by the Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector.

The third vaccine, created by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products of Russian Academy of Sciences might be registered soon.
 
 
