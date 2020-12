Islam Times - The Iraqi Parliament on Saturday marked the first anniversary of the martyrdom of the deputy chief of Hashd Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mhandis and the former Head of IRGC’s Al-Quds Force, General Qassem Suleimani, in a US drone airstrike.

On January 3, 2020, the two martyrs were claimed by a US drone strike on their that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road.Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halbousi and Popular Mobilization Forces leader Faleh al-Fayyad gave speeches at the ceremony during which they praised the role of the two martyrs.Al-Fayyad stressed that national sovereignty must be protected by courageous men who show readiness to sacrifice their souls, recalling the PMF martyrs in this regard.