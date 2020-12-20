FMs of Egypt, Jordan, Palestine Highlight Centrality of Palestinian Cause
The three ministers “stressed that the Palestinian cause is the central Arab issue and discussed ways to push the concerned parties to engage in the ‘peace’ process,” said the Cairo statement following the tripartite meeting.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts Ayman Safadi and Riyad al-Maliki said that international legitimacy decisions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334, and the Arab Peace Initiative, represent authorized references for negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.
“Negotiation is the only way to bring ‘peace’,” according to the joint statement.