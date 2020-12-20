FMs of Egypt, Jordan, Palestine Highlight Centrality of Palestinian Cause

Islam Times - The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine met in Cairo on Saturday where they discussed methods of reviving the Middle East ‘peace’ process and resuming negotiations between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides, said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The three ministers “stressed that the Palestinian cause is the central Arab issue and discussed ways to push the concerned parties to engage in the ‘peace’ process,” said the Cairo statement following the tripartite meeting.Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian and Palestinian counterparts Ayman Safadi and Riyad al-Maliki said that international legitimacy decisions, including UN Security Council Resolution 2334, and the Arab Peace Initiative, represent authorized references for negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.“Negotiation is the only way to bring ‘peace’,” according to the joint statement.