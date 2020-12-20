Explosion Rocks Afghan Capital, Killing 9

Islam Times - At least nine people were killed and a number of others wounded after an explosion rocked Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday morning, local police confirmed.

According to sources, nine people have been killed and further six others were wounded in the explosion in Police District 5 (PD5) of the city.The explosion occurred in Spin Kalay square.Ferdaws Faramarz, deputy spokesman of the Interior Ministry, said three vehicles caught fire at the location of the blast, but the cause remains unclear, The Khaama Press reported.The explosion targeted the vehicle of Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of parliament from Kabul, according to report. Wardak survived the attack.No group or individual has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.Earlier, the Afghan National Army (ANA) discovered and sized at least 43 rockets during an operation in capital city Kabul, said the Ministry of Defense in a statement Sunday.According to the statement, officials discovered these D30 model of rockets from Khak Jabar district of Kabul on Saturday.Officials did not provide further details but said “Taliban had planned to use the rockets in terrorist activities in Kabul.”Taliban did not immediately comment on the incident.