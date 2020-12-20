EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member

Islam Times - Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament, said the European Union is complicit complicit in crimes and atrocities perpetrated by the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen.

The independent Irish MEP, made the remarks in a tweet as he took to task the EU for its selective approach to human rights violations and for failing to fulfill its duty to address the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Yemen.“EU gives prizes to opposition in Belarus because it borders Russia,” Wallace wrote in his tweet. “We love human rights when we can kick China and Iran but can't get debate in Parliament on Yemen because we're complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide that's killed hundreds of thousands, and millions starving.”The US and European countries are major suppliers of weapons in the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, chief among them the United Arab Emirates, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Houthi movement.The United Nations has highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Yemen and warned that the Saudi-led aggression has claimed tens of thousnds of lives in the impoverished Arab country over the last six years.The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.Children are among the most vulnerable victims of the Saudi war on Yemen, but the issue has barely drawn any international response.The UN children's agency warned in late June that the shortage of humanitarian assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic threatened to push more children in Yemen to the brink of starvation.The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.