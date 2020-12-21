0
Monday 21 December 2020 - 02:08

81 Taliban Members Killed in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, Kandahar

Story Code : 905043
81 Taliban Members Killed in Afghanistan’s Kunduz, Kandahar
The Afghan Ministry of Defense said in separate statements on Sunday that 81 members of the group were killed in clashes between the country's security and defense forces and Taliban forces in Kunduz and Kandahar provinces.

A statement from the Afghan Ministry of Defense said that Taliban forces attacked Afghan army checkpoints in the Arghandab and Panjwayi districts of Kandahar province, killing 74 members of the group.

The ministry in another statement revealed that the Afghan army had launched an airstrike against the Taliban in the city of Char Dara district in Kunduz province. Seven members of the Taliban were killed in the operation.

It should be noted that Kandahar and Kunduz are among the most insecure provinces in Afghanistan, and Taliban forces are active in some parts of these districts.
Related Stories
3 Killed, Several Injured in Suicide Bomb Blast in Kandahar
Islam Times - At least three policemen were killed and 18 others wounded in a suicide attack on Police HQ in Kandahar province in the early hours of Wednesday, according to the security ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
19 December 2020
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
19 December 2020
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
19 December 2020
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
19 December 2020
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
18 December 2020
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
18 December 2020
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
18 December 2020
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
18 December 2020
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
17 December 2020