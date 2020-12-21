0
Monday 21 December 2020 - 02:22

Bomb Blast in Ethiopia Kills 3, Injures 5

Story Code : 905048
Bomb Blast in Ethiopia Kills 3, Injures 5
According to a state news agency, an abandoned bomb has exploded in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethiopia, killing three people, Sputnik News reported.

The Ethiopia News Agency reported that the explosion occurred in the Lideta area near the center of the city.

"An investigation regarding the explosion is now going on and the public will be informed once the investigation is completed", the state agency noted.

The situation in the African country remains tense after a military conflict between the federal government and militants of the Tigray region, which claimed thousands of lives and forced almost a million people to flee their homes.
Related Stories
Afghan bomb attack kills 23, injures 50 in Kandahar
Islam Times - At least 21 people have been killed and 22 others wounded in a bomb attack in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, police say.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
19 December 2020
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
19 December 2020
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
19 December 2020
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
19 December 2020
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
18 December 2020
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
18 December 2020
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
18 December 2020
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
18 December 2020
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
17 December 2020