0
Monday 21 December 2020 - 03:18

Trump: Bolton ‘One of the Dumbest People in Washington’

Story Code : 905051
Trump: Bolton ‘One of the Dumbest People in Washington’
Trump took to Twitter Sunday to attack John Bolton over his reaction to report that the president was considering to “rerun” the 2020 presidential election under military supervision, a piece of advice by his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

“What would Bolton, one of the dumbest people in Washington, know? Wasn’t he the person who so stupidly said, on television, ‘Libyan solution’, when describing what the US was going to do for North Korea?” Trump asked in a tweet. “I’ve got plenty of other Bolton ‘stupid stories.’”

Bolton called Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the November 3 vote “appalling.”

“There’s no other way to describe it. It’s unbelievable [and] almost certainly without precedent, but it’s important to understand this is just another day at the office, at the Oval,” Bolton told CNN. “He’s unfit for the job. I don’t think he’s ever read the Constitution. If he has, he clearly didn’t understand it, and if he did understand at one point, he’s forgotten it.”

Some Trump administration figures such as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone have reportedly rejected Flynn’s idea.

Bolton, who was fired by Trump and turned against him, had previously warned that the president was not about to leave office graciously.

Trump has failed to grab a second term in office and will be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.
Related Stories
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
Islam Times - US President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud spoke over the phone on Thursday, the White House said in a statement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
19 December 2020
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
19 December 2020
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
19 December 2020
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
19 December 2020
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
UN Labels ‘Israeli’ Killing of Palestinian Child As ‘Grave Violation of International Law’
18 December 2020
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
Trump Tells Saudi King He’s Optimistic on Qatar Spat
18 December 2020
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
Taliban Delegation in Pakistan for Afghan Peace Dialogue
18 December 2020
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
Nigerian Boys Taken in Kidnapping Claimed by Boko Haram Are Freed
18 December 2020
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
Pakistan Returns $1 Billion of Saudi Arabia’s Soft Loan
17 December 2020