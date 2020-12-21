Trump: Bolton ‘One of the Dumbest People in Washington’

Islam Times - Outgoing US President Donald Trump has called his own former national security adviser “one of the dumbest people in Washington.”

Trump took to Twitter Sunday to attack John Bolton over his reaction to report that the president was considering to “rerun” the 2020 presidential election under military supervision, a piece of advice by his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.“What would Bolton, one of the dumbest people in Washington, know? Wasn’t he the person who so stupidly said, on television, ‘Libyan solution’, when describing what the US was going to do for North Korea?” Trump asked in a tweet. “I’ve got plenty of other Bolton ‘stupid stories.’”Bolton called Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the November 3 vote “appalling.”“There’s no other way to describe it. It’s unbelievable [and] almost certainly without precedent, but it’s important to understand this is just another day at the office, at the Oval,” Bolton told CNN. “He’s unfit for the job. I don’t think he’s ever read the Constitution. If he has, he clearly didn’t understand it, and if he did understand at one point, he’s forgotten it.”Some Trump administration figures such as White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone have reportedly rejected Flynn’s idea.Bolton, who was fired by Trump and turned against him, had previously warned that the president was not about to leave office graciously.Trump has failed to grab a second term in office and will be replaced by President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.