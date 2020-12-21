73 US Trucks Loaded with Military, Logistic Equipment in Syria’s Hasakah: SANA

Islam Times - Another convoy consisting of 73 US Army vehicles loaded with weapons, military equipment and logistic reinforcement has arrived in Syria’s oil-rich northeastern province of Hasakah from Iraq.

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing local sources, the military convoy, tightly guarded by six vehicles affiliated with the militants of the so-called US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrived in an illegal base operated by US occupation forces inside Khrab al-Jir military airport on Sunday.The convoy entered the Syrian territories from northern Iraq through the illegal al-Walid border crossing earlier in the day, SANA said, adding that the vehicles came to shore up American forces' illegitimate presence in Syria's al-Jazeera region.The report stressed that the reinforcements were meant to guarantee the continued stealing of the Syrian oil and underground wealth by the American forces in the region with the help of their allied SDF militant group.The SDF, which is believed to be pillaging Syria’s oil and mineral resources, is an alliance of militant groups operating against Damascus and is in control of areas in northern and eastern Syria, particularly the al-Jazira region of Hasakah province.During the past several months, American forces have brought thousands of trucks laden with weapons and military and logistical equipment to Hasakah province through illegal border crossings from northern Iraq.Damascus, which has not authorized the presence of the US military in its territory, says Washington is plundering the country’s oil and in early August, it condemned an oil agreement signed between the SDF and an American company.The Syrian government said at the time the so-called contract was null and void with no legal effect.