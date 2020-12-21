0
Monday 21 December 2020 - 09:20

Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious

Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
“Attacking diplomatic and residential premises is not acceptable, but the type of attack and its timing and the statement issued by the US Secretary of State show that the timing is very suspicious and they had already prepared a statement to publish,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said during his weekly presser on Monday.

The rockets, which were fired late on Sunday, landed close to the US diplomatic mission, causing sirens blaring within the compound without any casualties apart from some material damage. The rockets reportedly hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars, but causing no casualties.

Immediately after the rocket launch, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used the opportunity to accuse Iran of being behind the attack by a statement published in the press service of the US State Department and also in a later tweet. 

“Iran-backed militias once again flagrantly and recklessly attacked in Baghdad, wounding Iraqi civilians,” he claimed in a tweet, adding that “The people of Iraq deserve to have these attackers prosecuted. These violent and corrupt criminals must cease their destabilizing actions.”

Pompeo’s claims about civilian casualties come as Saberin News reported that the defense systems of the US embassy has inflicted damage on residential areas of the Green Zone.
