US Relocates Daesh Ringleaders from Syria’s Hasakah to Unknown Place: Report

Islam Times - US forces have transferred three Daesh ringleaders from Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah to an unknown destination, a report said.

Eyewitnesses told SANA that American choppers on Sunday transported three leaders from the Daesh terror group detained in Bulgar camp prison east of al-Shaddadi city in Hasakah to an unknown destination.They were identified as Mohsen Hamad al-Khlouf, who was in charge of arming terrorists in Iraq, Hassoun Mudrif al-Kadhim, responsible for recruitment and training in Iraq, and Muhammad Ahmad al-Najm, a specialist in bombing operations.In May, US forces transported an unspecified number of imprisoned members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Hasaka to their occupied bases in Iraq.Speculations have been made about Washington's direct or indirect support through its regional allies for the terrorist group in the past years.Numerous accounts have emerged alleging airlifts, weapon air drops and aerial support for the Takfiri outfit, especially as its strength diminished in Syria and Iraq.