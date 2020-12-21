0
Monday 21 December 2020 - 10:07

US Relocates Daesh Ringleaders from Syria’s Hasakah to Unknown Place: Report

Story Code : 905165
US Relocates Daesh Ringleaders from Syria’s Hasakah to Unknown Place: Report
Eyewitnesses told SANA that American choppers on Sunday transported three leaders from the Daesh terror group detained in Bulgar camp prison east of al-Shaddadi city in Hasakah to an unknown destination.

They were identified as Mohsen Hamad al-Khlouf, who was in charge of arming terrorists in Iraq, Hassoun Mudrif al-Kadhim, responsible for recruitment and training in Iraq, and Muhammad Ahmad al-Najm, a specialist in bombing operations.

In May, US forces transported an unspecified number of imprisoned members of the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group in Hasaka to their occupied bases in Iraq.

Speculations have been made about Washington's direct or indirect support through its regional allies for the terrorist group in the past years.

Numerous accounts have emerged alleging airlifts, weapon air drops and aerial support for the Takfiri outfit, especially as its strength diminished in Syria and Iraq. 
Related Stories
Biden Ignores Calls from Venezuela’s Guaido, Eyes Talks with Maduro: Report
Islam Times - The administration of US President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly been refusing to talk to opposition leader Juan Guaido and may drop ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to 'Punish' Russia over 'Hack Attack' on US
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
21 December 2020
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
21 December 2020
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
21 December 2020
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
21 December 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
20 December 2020
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
19 December 2020
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
19 December 2020
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
19 December 2020
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
19 December 2020