Tuesday 22 December 2020 - 03:05

Yemen Unveils Domestically-designed ’Ba’s-1’ Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

During his inauguration of the entry of a number of armored vehicles into service, Interior Minister Major General Abdulkarim Amir al-Din al-Houthi confirmed that the armored vehicles “Ba’s-1” were entirely manufactured by Yemeni expertise with high quality and designed to serve in various security operations.

He indicated that the opening of the Security Manufacturing Unit at the Ministry came in implementation of the directives of the Ansarullah Leader Sayyed Abdulmalik Badreddine al-Houthi.

“The Ministry of Interior is proceeding to achieve more achievements as part of construction and development, in order to achieve the principle of [one hand builds, the other protects],” he added.

For his part, Major General Rizk al-Joufi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for the Security and Police Sector, said that the ministry is working hard to overcome all difficulties and has made great achievements in various fields, including the security manufacturing, which its fruits are seen today challenging the siege and aggression.

“The coming days would witness more qualitative achievements,” the Yemeni official added.
