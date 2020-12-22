Iranian Hackers Say Breached Computers of ‘Israeli’ Aerospace Industries

Islam Times - Iranian hackers said they have successfully carried out a cyber-attack against a firm belonging to ‘Israel’ Aerospace Industries [IAI].

The cyber group, known as Pay2Key, published on its website a list of users of company Elta Systems as proof for breaching its system.According to the Zionist entity’s public broadcaster Kan, the attackers boasted about their success on the dark web [an overlay of networks that use the Internet but require specific software], alluding to their ability to encroach any cyber defense.“Dear friends, following your votes, the Aerospace Industry should be the safest network there is. So we took them as a target and only as a small proof of ability we publish the list of users of the organization.”“The most interesting part was getting access to the file servers, which include technical information, video, research and projects. Am I inside? Who knows? Do you still think IAI’s network is the safest?” the hackers wrote tongue-in-cheek.Cyber researcher Jackie Eltal estimated that if the hackers gained access to users’ information, they probably hold onto more sensitive information from Elta Systems’ database, Kan reported.