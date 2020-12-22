China Calls on US to Return to JCPOA 'Unconditionally'

Islam Times - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an "unconditional" return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The US should rejoin the JCPOA unconditionally and at the earliest opportunity,” Yi said addressing a virtual ministerial meeting of the JCPOA participants on Monday.The meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission at the level of political directors was initially planned to be held in Vienna on December 16, however, it was later moved online.The delegations of the remaining parties, namely Iran, China, Russia, the UK, France and Germany spoke remotely from the capitals of the parties to the deal and issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the informal online meeting."JCPOA participants re-emphasized their commitment to preserve the agreement and stressed their respective efforts in this regard. They discussed that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all remains crucial and discussed the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments," read part of the statement.In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.