0
Tuesday 22 December 2020 - 05:08

Yemeni Air Defense Systems Shoot Down Saudi Combat Drone (CH4) over Marib: Spokesman

Story Code : 905322
Yemeni Air Defense Systems Shoot Down Saudi Combat Drone (CH4) over Marib: Spokesman
General Sarea said that the missile used to strike the Saudi drone had never been disclosed earlier, reiterating the Yemeni military readiness to confront the Saudi aggression.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
Related Stories
Iran's enriched uranium stockpile to surpass 300 kg from June 27: AEOI spokesman
Islam Times - The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran says the country will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set under the nuclear ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to 'Punish' Russia over 'Hack Attack' on US
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
21 December 2020
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
21 December 2020
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
21 December 2020
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
21 December 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
20 December 2020
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
US, Allies Involved in Intl. Terrorism against Yemen: Al-Houthi
19 December 2020
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
China Says Does Not Support Any Renegotiation of Nuclear Deal
19 December 2020
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
Tension Rises Between Pentagon and Biden Transition Team Over Meetings
19 December 2020
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
Yemeni FM Speaks to "Islam Times": We will not Compromise Palestine and We Condemn Normalization with Israel
19 December 2020