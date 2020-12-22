Yemeni Air Defense Systems Shoot Down Saudi Combat Drone (CH4) over Marib: Spokesman

Islam Times - The Yemeni air defense systems managed on Monday to shoot down a Saudi combat drone (cH4) while it was carrying out an aggression mission over Marib, Yemen’s military spokesman, General Yahya Sarea said.

General Sarea said that the missile used to strike the Saudi drone had never been disclosed earlier, reiterating the Yemeni military readiness to confront the Saudi aggression.Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.