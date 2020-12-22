0
Tuesday 22 December 2020 - 06:12

MBS Favors Closer Ties with ‘Israel’ as Saudi Princes’ Opinions Split

Story Code : 905356
According to the publication, MBS “favors closer ties” with Tel Aviv after two Gulf states, the UAE and Bahrain, officially signed normalization deals with ‘Israel.’ The two Gulf states were followed by two other Arab countries, Sudan and Morocco, which expressed readiness to normalize relations with the Zionist entity.

Despite MBS openness to the deal, some members of the royal family are said to oppose the move. MBS is the country's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense as well as the head of Saudi Arabia’s Council of Political and Security Affairs.

MBS’s cousin, Prince Turki al-Faisal, who was head of the kingdom’s intelligence for more than two decades, has been vocal in his opposition to recognizing ‘Israel.’ Recently, he blasted Tel Aviv as the “last Western colonizing power in the Middle East.”

The former General Intelligence chief accused ‘Israel’ of depicting itself to the world as being a small, existentially threatened entity, surrounded by bloodthirsty killers who want to eradicate her from existence. He then added that despite this such entity is “professing” that it wants to “be friends” with Riyadh.

Turki also accused the Zionist regime of placing Palestinians “in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations.”

In late November, the Zionist Army Radio reported, citing an ‘Israeli’ cabinet member, that Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen, had made an unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia to meet MBS, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan denied the media reports about the alleged meeting between MBS and Netanyahu.

When asked by reporters about the visit, Netanyahu said that he was not willing to speak "on such things."

"Are you serious? Friends, throughout my years I have never commented on such things and I don't intend to start doing so now," Netanyahu told reporters.
