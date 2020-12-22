0
Tuesday 22 December 2020 - 06:13

Trump Not Intends to Leave White House

President Donald Trump has turned to a fringe group of advisers peddling increasingly dubious tactics to overturn the results of the election, creating a dire situation that multiple senior officials and people close to the President say has led to new levels of uncertainty at how Trump will resist the coming end to his tenure, CNN reported.

"No one is sure where this is heading," one official said on Monday. "He's still the President for another month."

In the process, Trump has mostly shunned those working inside the government, leading to growing fears of how he may lash out in the four weeks he has remaining in the White House -- or at how he may resist leaving the building come Inauguration Day.

Through it all, Trump has mostly abandoned the day-to-day running of government. At a Cabinet meeting last week, he spent much of the time complaining about his suspicions of voter fraud, according to a person familiar with the matter, leaving some attendees puzzled at the point of the gathering.

In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge.

The possibility has alarmed some aides, though few believe Trump will actually follow through. How such an episode might unfold isn't clear, and federal law enforcement agencies have been loath to discuss the possibility.
