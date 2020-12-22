0
Tuesday 22 December 2020 - 11:43

JCPOA Renegotiation Out of Question - Tehran

Story Code : 905434
JCPOA Renegotiation Out of Question - Tehran
“At Ministerial Meeting of remaining JCPOA participants, I emphasized: 1. Last chance for E3/EU to save the JCPOA; 2. Iran-EU 2014-2019 trade data proves E3/EU have gravely breached their JCPOA obligations; 3. E3 share the blame with US for irreparable harm to Iranians; 4. JCPOA timetable is inseparable from the accord. Renegotiation is out of question; 5. Our region's crises & arms are mainly imported from US/E3. But we collectively decided to exclude these issues; 6. “Democracies” cannot ask Iran to violate parliamentary legislation; and last but not least: 7. ALL must return to effective JCPOA compliance. Iran will rapidly reverse remedial measures in response to US unlawful withdrawal—and blatant E3 breaches—when US/E3 perform their duties. The Iranian people MUST feel the effects of sanctions lifting,” Zarif said in a string of tweets hours after a ministerial meeting of the JCPOA remaining parties was held virtually on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell. It was initially planned to be held in Vienna on December 16, however, it was later moved online.

The delegations of the remaining parties, namely Iran, China, Russia, the UK, France and Germany spoke remotely from the capitals of the parties to the deal and issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the informal online meeting.

“JCPOA participants re-emphasized their commitment to preserve the agreement and stressed their respective efforts in this regard. They discussed that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all remains crucial and discussed the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments,” read part of the statement.
Related Stories
Pompeo ‘Happy’ to Pontificate in Tehran, Revealing US Tyranny of Arrogance
Islam Times - Imagine the spectacle. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sitting in Tehran and telling the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
By Tim Anderson
22 December 2020
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
22 December 2020
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to 'Punish' Russia over 'Hack Attack' on US
21 December 2020
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
21 December 2020
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
21 December 2020
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
21 December 2020
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
21 December 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
20 December 2020
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020