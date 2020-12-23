0
US Blackmails Lebanon, Urges Concession pertaining Maritime Border Demarcation

It is worth noting that the United States has been mediating since the indirect talks between Lebanon and the Zionist entity sponsored by the United Nations and held at UNIFIL border post in Naqoura.

The five-round talks failed to reach any agreement due to the Israeli rejection of acknowledging all Lebanon’s rights to its territorial waters and natural resources.

“The United States remains ready to mediate constructive discussions and urges both sides to negotiate based on the respective maritime claims both have previously deposited at the United Nations, ” Pompeo, who has one month left in office after President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat, said in the context of blackmailing and pressuring Lebanon to concede rights.

The maritime claims, indicated by Pompeo, do not secure Lebanon’s right to its entire economic zone. which were approved by previous governments.
