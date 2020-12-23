0
Wednesday 23 December 2020 - 03:08

Turkey Sends 60 Military to Azerbaijan

Story Code : 905559
Turkey Sends 60 Military to Azerbaijan
“Sixty of our staff are in Azerbaijan. All the agreements for the construction of the center are being implemented; several issues related to construction remain to be resolved. Our people will work together with the Russians. We will talk to the Russian side about the timeframe of their stay,” Akar said.

The  Monitoring Center is being created within the framework of the trilateral agreement of November 10 on the settlement in Karabakh. The center is being built in Agdam, directly adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian and Turkish military will work there, monitoring the implementation of the terms of the truce.
