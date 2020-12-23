Palestinian Factions Hail Al-Quds Operation, Reiterate Commitment to Resistance Path

Islam Times - The Palestinian factions of resistance hailed on Tuesday the heroic operation carried out overnight by the martyr Mahmoud Omar Kamil, 17, stressing that it underscores the Palestinians’ commitment to the resistance path.

The Palestinian factions called for carrying out more operations against the Israeli enemy in the context of the logical response to its criminal aggression.Martyr Kamil had opened fire at the Zionist police near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old Jerusalem City before he was shot dead by the enemy’s occupation forces.The statement was issued by the Palestinian factions after their periodic meeting which tackled the latest developments.According to the statement, the Palestinian factions reiterated condemnation of all the forms of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity, denouncing the catastrophic moral decline of the Emirati and Bahraini figures who voice support to the enemy in public.Regarding the deterioration of the socioeconomic conditions in Gaza, the statement also demanded that the mediators and the United Nations exert all the possible pressures on the Israeli enemy so that it lifts the blockade on the Strip.Highlighting the importance of the Palestinian unity, the statement rejected the PLO acts against the Gazans pertaining the salaries of the martyrs’ families and the various subsidies.