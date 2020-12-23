0
Wednesday 23 December 2020 - 03:29

Palestinian Factions Hail Al-Quds Operation, Reiterate Commitment to Resistance Path

Story Code : 905563
Palestinian Factions Hail Al-Quds Operation, Reiterate Commitment to Resistance Path
The Palestinian factions called for carrying out more operations against the Israeli enemy in the context of the logical response to its criminal aggression.

Martyr Kamil had opened fire at the Zionist police near the Lion’s Gate entrance to the Old Jerusalem City before he was shot dead by the enemy’s occupation forces.

The statement was issued by the Palestinian factions after their periodic meeting which tackled the latest developments.

According to the statement, the Palestinian factions reiterated condemnation of all the forms of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity, denouncing the catastrophic moral decline of the Emirati and Bahraini figures who voice support to the enemy in public.

Regarding the deterioration of the socioeconomic conditions in Gaza, the statement also demanded that the mediators and the United Nations exert all the possible pressures on the Israeli enemy so that it lifts the blockade on the Strip.

Highlighting the importance of the Palestinian unity, the statement rejected the PLO acts against the Gazans pertaining the salaries of the martyrs’ families and the various subsidies.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
By Tim Anderson
22 December 2020
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
22 December 2020
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to 'Punish' Russia over 'Hack Attack' on US
21 December 2020
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
21 December 2020
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
21 December 2020
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
21 December 2020
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
21 December 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
20 December 2020
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020