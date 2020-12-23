US Must Leave Afghanistan: Zarif

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed the need for the US to withdraw forces from Afghanistan.

In a meeting with National Security Adviser to Afghanistan’s president Hamdullah Mohib in Tehran on Tuesday, Zarif reaffirmed Iran’s principled policy of supporting the neighboring nation.Stressing the need for the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, the Iranian top diplomat said, “We see an inclusive political solution with the participation of all Afghan groups as the best guarantee of sustainable peace in the country.”Zarif also called for closer consultations between the two friendly neighbors at the bilateral, regional and international levels.The visiting Afghan security official, for his part, praised Iran for supporting the Afghan government and nation, and called for efforts to promote political, security and economic cooperation with Tehran.The two officials also weighed plans to hold a meeting of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Commission, implement the joint projects, and enhance cooperation in the field of water resources.Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Iran on Tuesday and held talks with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani before meeting with Zarif.