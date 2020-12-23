0
Wednesday 23 December 2020 - 04:18

US Must Leave Afghanistan: Zarif

Story Code : 905579
US Must Leave Afghanistan: Zarif
In a meeting with National Security Adviser to Afghanistan’s president Hamdullah Mohib in Tehran on Tuesday, Zarif reaffirmed Iran’s principled policy of supporting the neighboring nation.

Stressing the need for the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, the Iranian top diplomat said, “We see an inclusive political solution with the participation of all Afghan groups as the best guarantee of sustainable peace in the country.”

Zarif also called for closer consultations between the two friendly neighbors at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

The visiting Afghan security official, for his part, praised Iran for supporting the Afghan government and nation, and called for efforts to promote political, security and economic cooperation with Tehran.

The two officials also weighed plans to hold a meeting of Iran-Afghanistan Joint Commission, implement the joint projects, and enhance cooperation in the field of water resources.

Hamdullah Mohib arrived in Iran on Tuesday and held talks with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani before meeting with Zarif.
Related Stories
On last leg of Africa tour, Zarif meets Niger officials
Islam times - Iran’s foreign minister has held meetings with senior officials in Niger’s capital, ending a three-leg tour of Africa, which earlier took him to South Africa and Uganda.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
By Tim Anderson
22 December 2020
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
22 December 2020
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to 'Punish' Russia over 'Hack Attack' on US
21 December 2020
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
21 December 2020
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
21 December 2020
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
21 December 2020
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
21 December 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
20 December 2020
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020