0
Wednesday 23 December 2020 - 04:22

US Reinstates Sudan’s Sovereign Immunity

Story Code : 905583
US Reinstates Sudan’s Sovereign Immunity
The US Congress passed legislation formalizing the move, which came in the wake of Sudan’s normalization talks with ‘Israel’.

The state sponsor of terror designation, which was in place for almost three decades, had bettered Sudan’s economy and restricted its ability to receive aid. The reinstating of Sudan’s sovereign immunity – protection against being sued in American courts – has now removed another layer of financial risk.

The move will facilitate the receipt of aid, debt relief and investment to an African country going through a rocky political transition and struggling under a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sudan had been engaged in talks with the United States for months, and paid a negotiated $335 million settlement to compensate survivors and victims’ families from the twin 1998 al-Qaeda attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, and a 2000 attack by the terrorist group on the USS Cole off Yemen’s coast.

Those attacks were carried out after dictator Omar al-Bashir had allowed then al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden sanctuary in Sudan.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing to remove any issues that could put in doubt Khartoum’s historic pledge to normalize relations with ‘Israel’.

According to the bill, Washington will be authorizing $111 million to pay off part of Sudan’s bilateral debt, and $120 to help pay off its debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while making another $700 million available until September 2022 for assistance to the country.

A US source said, now with the reinstatement of sovereign immunity and the financial aid, Khartoum will now be “on the hook,” to normalize ties with ‘Israel’, a move it has agreed to under US pressure.
Comment


Featured Stories
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
By Tim Anderson
22 December 2020
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
22 December 2020
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to
Biden Team Reportedly Considers Sanctions, Cyberattacks to 'Punish' Russia over 'Hack Attack' on US
21 December 2020
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
Hamas Slams UAE for Supporting Israeli Policies
21 December 2020
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
Iran FM Spox: Timing of US Embassy Rocket Attack, Pompeo Claim Suspicious
21 December 2020
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
The Iraqi government is not serious in prosecuting the killers of Haj Qasem and Abu Mahdi | US embassy in collusion with mercenary politicians
21 December 2020
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
Iraq’s Kata’ib Hezbollah Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
21 December 2020
Pakistan
Pakistan's Normalization Talks with Israel ‘Fake News,’ Says Khan
20 December 2020
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
EU Complicit in Saudi-UAE Genocide in Yemen: Parliament Member
20 December 2020
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
Vaccination for Palestinians in Limbo as Israel Indulges in COVID Shots
20 December 2020
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
Syria Not to Allow Others to Decide about Its Ties with Iran: Assad’s Aide
20 December 2020