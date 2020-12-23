0
Wednesday 23 December 2020 - 05:16

US Imposes Nicaragua, Cuba-related Sanctions on Several Entities

The Trump administration has made a series of sanctions announcements since losing to Democrat Joe Biden in the disputed November 3 election. Biden is scheduled to be sworn in to office on Jan. 20.

The US Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on officials including the vice president of the Nicaraguan Supreme Court in an attempt to target those who help the Ortega government, Reuters reported.

“This Administration remains committed to targeting the Ortega regime by seeking out and exposing those who continue to suppress the democratic will of the Nicaraguan people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.

Marvin Ramiro Aguilar Garcia, Vice President of the Nicaraguan Supreme Court of Justice; Walmaro Antonio Gutierrez Mercadeo, a National Assembly deputy; and Fidel De Jesus Dominguez Alvarez, chief of the national police in the city of Leon, are the officials blacklisted by the US Treasury.

On Monday, the Trump administration also imposed Cuba-related sanctions on three businesses, claiming that they are being run by the Cuban military. Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A., Financiera Cimex S.A. and Kave Coffee, S.A., are the companies that were blacklisted.
