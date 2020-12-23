0
Wednesday 23 December 2020 - 09:01

Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration

Story Code : 905652
Russia Not Expecting
"We are definitely not expecting anything good. And it would be strange to expect good things from people, many of whom made their careers on Russophobia and throwing mud at my country," Ryabkov said in an interview with news agency Interfax.

The interview was released days after the US accused Russia of a major cyber attack on government agencies.

Biden on Tuesday said the attack cannot go "unanswered", promising to retaliate once he takes office on January 20.

Ryabkov said Moscow should move to a "total containment" approach in relations with the United States, retaining "selective dialogue" on subjects that are of interest to Russia, AFP reported.

The deputy foreign minister said that Russia would not initiate any contacts with Biden's transition staff, and would also not make any "unilateral concessions".

He added that if the US continued approaching Russia as a "strategic rival" then Moscow would "treat them in a similar way".

Referring to fresh US sanctions imposed earlier this week on 45 Russian organizations over their military connections, Ryabkov said the outgoing administration was trying to "loudly slam the door".

"We are going from bad to worse. This was very typical for the past four years and so far there is no feeling that this trend has outlived its usefulness," Ryabkov said.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 December 2020
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
By Tim Anderson
22 December 2020
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
22 December 2020