Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emanuel Macron called for “collective” cooperation among the remaining parties of the JCPOA in order to preserve the multilateral accord.

"Regarding the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, both sides stated the demand for collective efforts directed at the preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the Kremlin press service said in a statement carried by the official TASS news agency after the two presidents talked over the phone on Tuesday.A ministerial meeting of the E3/EU+2 -- France, Germany, Britain, China, Russia plus Iran, was held virtually on Monday.The meeting was chaired by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell. It was initially planned to be held in Vienna on December 16, however, it was later moved online.The delegations of the remaining parties spoke remotely from the capitals of the parties to the deal and issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the informal online meeting."JCPOA participants re-emphasized their commitment to preserve the agreement and stressed their respective efforts in this regard. They discussed that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all remains crucial and discussed the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments," read part of the statement.In May 2018, US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA.