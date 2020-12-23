0
Wednesday 23 December 2020 - 09:26

Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’

Story Code : 905658
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks during a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, saying, “The JCPOA is an agreement coming out of hard-won negotiations involving difficult gives and takes, and any proposal for its revision, renegotiation or extension will be against resolution 2231 and absolutely not acceptable to Iran.”

The Iranian envoy said Tehran would not negotiate its legitimate ballistic missile program, and bullying policies of some world powers would not intimidate the country into relinquishing its defensive means.

Takht-Ravanchi also warned that any attempt to link the future of the landmark deal to extraneous issues is “doomed to fail.”

Elsewhere in his address to the Security Council, the senior diplomat said Iran has already gone out of its way to save the 2015 nuclear deal and should not be asked to pay a heavier price.

Takht-Ravanchi said the US has imposed more than 15,000 sanctions against Iran over the past four years while European countries have utterly failed to uphold their commitments under the deal, particularly at a time that the Islamic Republic is battling the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Sanctions are only one part of the destructive bullying policies and practices of the US against my country, which include its systematic Iranophobia campaign, warmongering, military adventurism in the ‘Persian’ Gulf, interference in our domestic affairs and many other unlawful and provocative actions,” he said.

“Sanctions prevent the import of humanitarian goods, including vital medicines and medical equipment needed for patients particularly those with rare or complicated diseases,” Takht-Ravanchi added. “At a time when Iran is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19, sanctions are drastically hindering our national response to the pandemic.”

Stressing that Tehran has been denied the dividends of the deal and suffered severe damage and suffering, the envoy said Iran’s scale back of its obligations were in full accordance with its rights and commitments under the deal and are also completely reversible.
Comment


Featured Stories
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 December 2020
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
The ‘Israel’ Lobby at the University of Sydney
By Tim Anderson
22 December 2020
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
US Nuclear Submarine Sails into Gulf, ‘Israel’ Sends Own Sub through Suez Canal
22 December 2020