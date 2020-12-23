The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains

Islam Times - Brigadier General Elias Farhat asserted that one of the most important points of disagreement with the Zionist entity is that they want to adopt what has been called the “Hoff Line”, which is to cut off the Lebanese water supply in favor of the enemy without any legal basis.

In an exclusive interview with the Islam Times, he stated that the enemy's leaders believed that Lebanon was ready to concede due to the stifling economic crisis that it was going through, so the enemy was surprised by the stability of the negotiating delegation and its legal argument.The full text of the interview is as follows:What are the main points of disagreement in the demarcation negotiations with the Zionist entity?The negotiations are taking place in accordance with the framework agreement announced by Speaker Berri, which was concluded between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy, the United States and the United Nations, which establishes a reference for negotiations, namely international law, especially the law of the sea.The Lebanese delegation presented its approach in accordance with the law, which is that the base point adopted for drawing the boundaries of the exclusive economic zone is the touching of the land border point with sea water, and not taking the effect of “Takhlit Rock” which is 1,800 meters south of the international border and 600 meters in the sea. Then the demarcation line passes in the middle of the Israeli Karish field.The Israeli enemy wants to adopt the so-called “Hoff Line” in reference to the American mediator Frederick Hoff as it cuts off the Lebanese water supply in favor of the enemy without any legal basis.Is the Zionist entity really serious about the success of the demarcation negotiations, or does he want to make it an entry point to open a direct dialogue with the state, especially after the Zionist Energy Minister called President Michel Aoun for a direct meeting in a European country to solve the points of disagreement?It is clear from the statements of the enemy's leaders that they believed that Lebanon was ready to concede because of the stifling economic crisis it is going through, the enemy was surprised by the stability of the negotiating delegation and its legal argument, even the American mediator who proceeded to negotiate with the President was surprised with them, hoping that they would obtain concessions from him. However President Aoun assured the American delegation his support for the positions of the negotiating delegation.Why do you think the United States postponed the last negotiation session, and is there a change in the Americans ’approach to the demarcation issue?It seems that the United States wants to impose political and economic pressure and sanctions on Lebanon, and Lebanese officials, in order to push Lebanon to soften its stance and respond to the United States' proposal. It does not seem that there is any act of acquiescing, Rather, the President insists on Lebanon’s right that is enshrined in international laws, and there is no intention to concede Lebanon at all.Is the Zionist entity seeking security gains, especially in its conflict with Lebanon, in return for showing flexibility in negotiations?The Israeli enemy tried to exploit the indirect negotiations in order to achieve political and security gains, by imposing manifestations of normalization and direct meetings between the two delegations and trying to discuss security measures or environmental cooperation. The Lebanese delegation was vigilant, which he thwarted all attempts to exploit the negotiations by the Zionist entity as they tried to divert them from their main issue, that is, the demarcation of borders towards other issues.