‘Israeli’ Forces Deploy to the Eastern Coast of Yemen

Islam Times - The Yemeni newspaper al-Masirah revealed that "Israeli" forces had been deployed to be stationed on the eastern coasts of Yemen.

This took place one day after the US Navy's commander met with the commander of the so-called Coast Guard of the ousted government in the Saudi capital last Monday, in a move aimed at securing an "Israeli" military deployment on the eastern coast of Yemen, after the “Israeli” entity established a base and reconnaissance sites on the island of Socotra.According to al-Masirah, this comes after the United States officially revealed, at the end of last month, the presence of US Marines in Mahra after months of secrecy and suspicious movements, and amid the scandalous silence of the aggression, preceded by the commemoration of USS Cole last October and the moves to bring Guantanamo detainees into Yemen, all of which are indications of an American, British, and Zionist tendency to occupy the coasts of Yemen.Navigational sources in Socotra confirmed the arrival of an “Israeli” submarine during the past hours carrying soldiers and military equipment to be stationed in the island which the Emiratis seek to seize during the coming period, with US support and “Israeli” participation, to secure Zionist ambitions in the Yemeni waters, coasts and islands.The “Israeli” broadcasting authority also confirmed earlier that the “Israeli” submarine crossed the Suez Canal on its way to the Gulf where US and UK forces are stationed on the eastern coast of Yemen.Late Monday evening, the commander of the US Central Command's Naval Forces, Samuel Papparo, and the commander of the Fifth Fleet deployed in the Gulf met with Khaled al-Qamli, the commander of the so-called Coast Guard forces of the government of fugitive Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.And according to official media outlets affiliated with the ousted government, the discussion focused on securing maritime navigation and protecting US interests and what they called "joint" regional interests. This meeting comes in line with the Zionist moves, which confirms the usurping entity's determination of deployment in the Yemeni coasts in an unprecedented manner.