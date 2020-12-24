Hamas Decries Morocco-‘Israel’ Normalization of Ties

Islam Times - Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Wednesday condemned the normalization of relations between Morocco and the Zionist entity.

"We condemn the signing of the normalization agreement between Morocco and the [‘Israeli’] occupation, and we consider it a great disappointment to the Palestinian people and their cause," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said on Twitter.The resistance movement also expressed "discontent with the signature of the Prime Minister, Mr. Saad-Eddine El Othmani, of the agreement, and we consider it a major failure for the Justice and Development Party.”“We call for correcting this defect in order to preserve Morocco's status and the history of the party,” Abu Zuhri added.Moroccan King Mohammed VI received a joint US-‘Israeli’ delegation Tuesday that arrived in the country to finalize the normalization deal between Tel Aviv and Rabat.A joint cooperation agreement was reached between the two sides in the fields of civil aviation, technology, trade, and finance and investment.Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with the apartheid entity in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians and the rest of Arab and Muslim countries.