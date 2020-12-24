0
Thursday 24 December 2020 - 04:16

Hamas Decries Morocco-‘Israel’ Normalization of Ties

Story Code : 905831
Hamas Decries Morocco-‘Israel’ Normalization of Ties
"We condemn the signing of the normalization agreement between Morocco and the [‘Israeli’] occupation, and we consider it a great disappointment to the Palestinian people and their cause," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said on Twitter.

The resistance movement also expressed "discontent with the signature of the Prime Minister, Mr. Saad-Eddine El Othmani, of the agreement, and we consider it a major failure for the Justice and Development Party.”

“We call for correcting this defect in order to preserve Morocco's status and the history of the party,” Abu Zuhri added.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI received a joint US-‘Israeli’ delegation Tuesday that arrived in the country to finalize the normalization deal between Tel Aviv and Rabat.

A joint cooperation agreement was reached between the two sides in the fields of civil aviation, technology, trade, and finance and investment.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with the apartheid entity in 2020 after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians and the rest of Arab and Muslim countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
IRGC Quds Force Commander Meets with Iraqi Officials in Baghdad
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
US Seeking to Bribe Indonesia into Normalizing with Israeli Regime
24 December 2020
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
The Zionist Entity Tried to Exploit the Negotiations for Political and Security Gains
Interviewed by Zahra Ahmad
23 December 2020
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
Iraq to Export Fuel to Lebanon in 2021
23 December 2020
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
Iran Rejects JCPOA Renegotiation as ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
23 December 2020
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
Kushner Joins Flight Marking ‘Israel’-Morocco Normalization
23 December 2020
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
Putin, Macron Urge ‘Collective Efforts’ to Preserve JCPOA
23 December 2020
Russia Not Expecting
Russia Not Expecting 'Anything Good' from Biden Administration
23 December 2020
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
Specialized Exhibition to Commemorate Iraq’s Assassinated PMU Cmdr.
23 December 2020
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
Martyr Qasem Soleimani - Fighters Without Borders
23 December 2020
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
Gen. Soleimani Had Seriously Challenged US Hegemonic Plots: Hezbollah
22 December 2020
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
I Pray For You By Name Every Night Abu Mahdi: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 December 2020
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
Russian Military Presence in Syria Necessary: Syrian FM
22 December 2020